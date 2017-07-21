Leading Scottish firm, Maclay Murray & Spens, has announced today that it is to combine with Dentons, the world’s largest law firm. The combination, which is expected to complete later this year following approval by the partnerships of both firms, will offer clients the services of around 800 fee earners in the UK, including 200 partners, operating from offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Milton Keynes and Watford.

Dentons’ Global Chief Executive Officer Elliott Portnoy, said: ‘This combination will significantly enhance our scale and capabilities in the UK. Combining with strong, independent and well-established firms is central to our ‘in and of the community’ ethos, and with its rich history in the Scottish market and significant strengths in financial services, energy, transport and infrastructure and real estate, Maclay Murray & Spens fits very much into this category.

‘Following soon after our recent combinations with equally high quality firms in Latin America and the Netherlands, this development accelerates our momentum as we continue our journey ‘from largest to leading.’

Jeremy Cohen, CEO for Dentons’ UK and Middle East region (pictured above right), added: ‘Working seamlessly with colleagues in London, our Milton Keynes and Watford offices already enable us to deliver enhanced value to many of our largest clients. This combination will upscale that ability by a considerable margin.’

Kenneth Shand, CEO of Maclay Murray & Spens (pictured above left), commented: ‘With offices across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific, Dentons is a genuinely global firm and will unquestionably be the only significant player in Scotland.

‘We will have a unique ability to offer Scottish businesses with international ambitions clear access to the largest array of legal talent in the world, and we can offer international firms who are interested in the Scottish market, the resources of one of the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking law firms.’

www.mms.co.uk

www.dentons.com