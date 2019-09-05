Pulling Profits From A Hat: How Maximise The Potential of You and Your Business

A Brad Sugars Seminar, Tuesday 8th October, 6:30pm-9:30pm, The Marriott Hotel, Glasgow

Calling all hoteliers, restaurateurs, tourism operators and bar owners! Brad Sugars, the world’s number one business coach, is in Scotland next month for a unique seminar aimed at helping business owners to build great companies and maximise profits. If you’re keen to grow your business and add zeros to your bottom line, the straight-talking, inspirational Aussie founder of ActionCOACH will share with you the strategies he’s used time and time again to multiply revenue. He’s not in Scotland often, so our advice is to reserve your places ASAP!

Delegates will learn

The right strategy for serious growth

The magic of exponential business growth

How to build your team so they build your business

The three key areas of serious business development

The five core disciplines of exponential business growth

The mindset and thought processes of high growth companies

How the five key constituents need to win with each phase of grow th

Staying on mission so people love working with you and continue to buy from you

This one-off Brad Sugars Seminar takes place at the Marriott Hotel, Glasgow on Tuesday 8th October, from 6:30pm-9:30pm. Click HERE to reserve your place. www.actioncoach.co.uk/pulling-profits

About Brad

The founder and chairman of ActionCOACH, Brad made his millions buying, building and selling businesses. His primary goal is to help operators to build great businesses that work without them. The author of 16 best-selling

business books, he is the world’s number one business coach.