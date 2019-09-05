Catering Scotland

Making Money: ActionCOACH Founder Lands in Scotland for One-Off Seminar, 8th October 2019, Glasgow

September 05
11:55 2019
Pulling Profits From A Hat: How Maximise The Potential of You and Your Business

A Brad Sugars Seminar, Tuesday 8th October, 6:30pm-9:30pm, The Marriott Hotel, Glasgow

Calling all hoteliers, restaurateurs, tourism operators and bar owners! Brad Sugars, the world’s number one business coach, is in Scotland next month for a unique seminar aimed at helping business owners to build great companies and maximise profits. If you’re keen to grow your business and add zeros to your bottom line, the straight-talking, inspirational Aussie founder of ActionCOACH will share with you the strategies he’s used time and time again to multiply revenue. He’s not in Scotland often, so our advice is to reserve your places ASAP!

Delegates will learn

  • The right strategy for serious growth
  • The magic of exponential business growth
  • How to build your team so they build your business
  • The three key areas of serious business development
  • The five core disciplines of exponential business growth
  • The mindset and thought processes of high growth companies
  • How the five key constituents need to win with each phase of growth
  • Staying on mission so people love working with you and continue to buy from you

This one-off Brad Sugars Seminar takes place at the Marriott Hotel, Glasgow on Tuesday 8th October, from 6:30pm-9:30pm. Click HERE to reserve your place. www.actioncoach.co.uk/pulling-profits

About Brad

The founder and chairman of ActionCOACH, Brad made his millions buying, building and selling businesses. His primary goal is to help operators to build great businesses that work without them. The author of 16 best-selling
business books, he is the world’s number one business coach.

