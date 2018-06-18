Several teams of pupils from primary schools across Scotland took part last week in a cook-off judged by a team of ‘dragons’ which included the 2016 MasterChef: The Professionals winner Gary MacLean (pictured below left).

The Braw Lunch-Brake Challenge required Scottish primary 5, 6 and 7 pupils to create an innovative new dish for their school dinners.

The final, which was was based on a similar format to TV’s Dragons’ Den, saw teams pitch their ideas to the judges before taking part in a final cook-off at City of Glasgow College.

Organised by the Food and Drink Federation Scotland (FDFS), Education Scotland, ASSIST FM, Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) and sponsored by Brakes Scotland, the competition tests pupils’ creative and entrepreneurial skills while highlighting careers in the food and drink industry.

The winners of this year’s contest – Lewis Crichton and Lukasz Lejkowski (pictured above) from St Ninian’s Primary in Livingston – scooped a class visit to the 2018 Royal Highland Show.

Chris Boyle, Channel Head of Public Sector at Brakes Scotland, said: ‘The Braw Lunch Brake Challenge goes from strength to strength; pivotal to this competition is the pupils’ participation and that was phenomenal this year. Well done to all our entrants and finalists and congratulations to Lukasz and Lewis.

Gayle Gorman, Chief Executive at Education Scotland, added: ‘I was delighted to see so many primary pupils getting involved in this fun and engaging opportunity which allows pupils to develop skills for life while learning about the importance of food and enhances collaborative working between the catering industry and education. Congratulations to the winners and all those involved.’

The 2018 finalists included:

Carradale Primary (Argyll and Bute): Skewered lamb and vegetables on cous cous

St Ninian’s RC Primary (West Lothian): Hamelujah and Eggtastic Pie

Whitdale Primary (West Lothian): Chikken Tikka and Wedges

Tynewater Primary (Midlothian): Super Sausage Stew

Allan’s Primary (Stirling): Terrific Tacos

For more information on Brakes Scotland’s comprehensive foodservice range, including locally sourced produce and products, visit www.brake.co.uk