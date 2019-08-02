Essentially a vision statement, your company’s mission statement should inform people about your business, its values, the products or services it offers, its potential audience demographic and an idea of where you see your organisation going.

Daniela Grendene showcases how to produce an effective mission statement that outlines your values, aims and objectives…

In addition to reaching out to potential customers, your mission statement should serve as a guiding light which helps to ensure you are making sound decisions in-line with the company’s best interests. Those who choose not to create a mission statement often find themselves floundering, not sure how to plan for the future, especially as a small business owner. In essence, a mission statement provides clarity.

That being said, the exercise of creating such a statement should not be a stressful experience. If you find yourself spending too much time on the project, try brainstorming with a business associate or friend. Above all, be careful not to make unrealistic promises on which you cannot deliver. There’s no point in creating a statement spun from pure fantasy.

So, how do you get started?

Do your homework. Read the mission statements of companies that you admire, especially those connected to your industry or sector. However, it’s important to ensure you are not copying what the competition has to say.

Keep in mind that there are several audiences you want to target, from your customers and potential customers, to current and prospective employees, and possibly even potential investors. Each will want to learn something different about the business by reading the finished statement.

Above all, remember that this is a process and it may take several sittings. You don’t have to commit to it right away. You can start writing your mission statement and tweak it over time until you are satisfied with a final version.

Daniela Grendene is an executive coach with 25 years’ experience who teaches directors about business results and making money. For more information on how they can help you and your organisation to reach the next level, visit www.actioncoach.co.uk.