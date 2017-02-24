With research demonstrating that almost half of the nation chooses to dine out for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, tapping into these calendar events provides the perfect sales uplift opportunity for chefs and operators. Belgian chocolate specialist Callebaut is encouraging operators to take a second look at their dessert menus in the run-up to Mother’s Day on 26th March…

Robert Harrison, Sales Director Gourmet – Northern Europe Callebaut, explains: ‘Three quarters of consumers are willing to spend more when eating out to celebrate , so in order to make the most of it, it’s essential that families feel they are getting a memorable dining experience with unique dishes they wouldn’t find on regular menus.’

As part of Callebaut’s ’10 Ways To Make It Special’ video series, development chef, Julie Sharp (pictured left), shares her tips and techniques to help inspire Mother’s Day menus.

‘Enhancing a chocolate brownie with frozen garnishes or decorations such as chocolate curls is easy to switch on and is certain to boost profits,’ adds Robert.

‘Through Callebaut’s ‘10 Ways To Make It Special’, chefs can quickly update their menus, and what better way to show mums how appreciated they are than with a personalised chocolate dessert.’

