Entries for the National Ice Cream Competition 2020 are now open!

Artisan producers, supermarket suppliers, independent ice cream parlours, cafés, restaurants and caterers are being encouraged to enter the UK’s only National Ice Cream Competition.

The ice cream industry’s premier event is held every year at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show at Harrogate’s Yorkshire Event Centre from 11th-13th February 2020. Organised by the Ice Cream Alliance, there are 16 awards, including a brand-new category – the Alternative Class – which is aimed at vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free varieties.

‘The National Ice Cream Competition has been held for 75 years and showcases the brightest and best in our booming sector,’ said Zelica Carr, Ice Cream Alliance CEO. ‘The ice cream industry is worth over £1.4bn a year in the UK, so anyone who utilises creative flair and is keen to benefit from winning a national award should enter.’

Organised by the Ice Cream Alliance, the 70th Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show is the UK’s only ice cream trade show and is free to attend. The closing date for Ice Cream Awards entries is 10th January 2020. To pre-register and for full details on how to enter the awards, visit www.ice-cream.org.