February 19
09:01 2019
Digital thermometer and food-safety technical experts Electronic Temperature Instruments (ETI) have launched a brand-new pocket-sized, device which incorporates a reduced tip penetration probe to provide a faster response time than traditional probe thermometers.

A waterproof thermometer that measures temperatures from -49.9 to 299.9 °C, the ThermaStick  is simple to use with a large, easy-to-read LCD display.

As an economical, fuss-free solution for today’s commercial kitchens, this HACCP-compliant thermometer is powered by a single lithium coin cell battery, providing a minimum of 5,000 hours’ use.

The ThermaStick thermometer costs £16.50 + VAT per unit and is available in red, white and blue. Buy online at www.thermometer.co.uk

