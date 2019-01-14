Entries and nominations for the 16th annual CIS Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, are now OPEN.

Aimed at ALL businesses and individuals involved in Scotland’s catering, hospitality and tourism industries – from chefs, foodie pubs, colleges and caterers, to restaurants, hotels, software developers, food tourism organisations, food manufacturers, training companies, local authorities, tea rooms, guest houses, etc – there is a category to suit you or your business.

Nominations for the 16th annual CIS Excellence Awards in partnership with Caterer.com are open now until midnight on Friday 22nd February.

THE CATEGORIES AND SPONSORS FOR THE CIS EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2019, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Award 1: The Employee Of The Year Award, Sponsored By Fresh Food Company

Award 2: The Sustainable Business Award, Co-Sponsored By Green Tourism & Seafood Scotland

Award 3: The Business Innovation Award, Co-Sponsored By Sodexo. *This Award Is Available For Co-Sponsorship*

Award 4: The Healthier Scotland Award, Sponsored By The Healthyliving Award, in Association With NHS Health Scotland

Award 5: The Training And Employee Retention Award, Sponsored By Caterer.Com

Award 6: The Pub Excellence Award, Sponsored By KraftHeinz

Award 7: The Banqueting & Events Chef Award, Co-Sponsored By ASA Recruitment & Tilda

Award 8: The Restaurant Newcomer Of The Year Award, Sponsored By Kafoodle

Award 9: The Food Tourism Award: *This Award Is Available For Sponsorship*

Award 10: The Hospitality Educator Of The Year Award, Sponsored By CH&CO Group

Award 11: The Independent Hotel Of The Year Award, Co-Sponsored By Bruce Stevenson Insurance *This Award Is Available For Co-Sponsorship

Award 12: The Patisserie Chef Of The Year Award: *This Award Is Available For Sponsorship*

Award 13: The Group Hotel Of The Year Award, Co-Sponsored By In Stock. *This Award Is Available For Co-Sponsorship*

Award 14: The Young Chef Of The Year Award, Co-Sponsored By Brakes Scotland. *This Award Is Available For Co-Sponsorship*

Award 15: The Restaurant Of The Year Award, Co-Sponsored By Aramark And Olleco

Award 16: The Chef Of The Year Award, Sponsored By BaxterStorey