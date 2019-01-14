Open For Entries! The 2019 CIS Excellence Awards, in Partnership with Caterer.com
Entries and nominations for the 16th annual CIS Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, are now OPEN.
Aimed at ALL businesses and individuals involved in Scotland’s catering, hospitality and tourism industries – from chefs, foodie pubs, colleges and caterers, to restaurants, hotels, software developers, food tourism organisations, food manufacturers, training companies, local authorities, tea rooms, guest houses, etc – there is a category to suit you or your business.
Nominations for the 16th annual CIS Excellence Awards in partnership with Caterer.com are open now until midnight on Friday 22nd February.
Enter here.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment