Entier’s Orry Shand has been crowned Scottish Chef of the Year after an intense battle between eight of Scotland’s chefs at ScotHot yesterday.

Sponsored by CIS Young Chef of the Year sponsor, Brakes Scotland, the SCOTY competition saw the final eight asked to reproduce the dishes they cooked in the semi-final heats in February. The contestants had to produce a three-course meal of their choice for four covers, along with the challenge of creating an amuse bouche for the judges within the first 30 minutes of the competition.

Receiving £1,500, the trophy and two tickets to the 25th anniversary dinner of Scottish Chefs, Orry (pictured above) said: ‘I was in such a tough field and to win today is the pinnacle of my career. It means everything.’

Shand cooked a starter of cod loin and langoustine with a seaweed tartlet, broccoli pureé and shellfish sauce (pictured left), followed by duck thigh-stuffed confit onion, crisp polenta, heritage carrot with an orange jus for the main course.

For dessert, he served a passion fruit bavaroise with a salted caramel madeleine, yogurt espuma and a mango and passion fruit sorbet.

Judges Kevin MacGillivray, Joe Queen, Bruce Sangster, Willie Pike and past winner, Lorna McNee, considered all aspects of presentation, seasonality, provenance, working methods, technique and culinary skills, in addition to scoring on wastage, hygiene, timing, quality, presentation and balance of textures and flavours.

Second place was awarded to previous CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year winner, Jamie Mackinnon of The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews, along with £750. Third place and £500 was awarded to Colin Lyall of TorNaCoille Country House Hotel.

Head judge Kevin MacGillivray, said: ‘The talent on offer today was incredibly high. It was great to see such passion and determination from all of the finalists, and Orry was a very deserving winner.’

All of the other chefs who participated in the finals received £150, a certificate of participation and their respective medals.

