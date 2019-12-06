The founders of Glasgow’s CIS Excellence Award-winning Ox and Finch restaurant have announced they are to launch a new venture in the city next month.

Ka Pao – derived from the Thai word for Holy Basil – will bring South-East Asian-inspired cuisine and 35 new jobs to the city’s west end when it opens in January. Headed by owner Jonathan MacDonald (pictured above left), the new team includes Daniel Spurr (pictured centre), who will oversee the operation of the open kitchens, and Andy MacSween (pictured right) who will manage the front of house and bar teams at both locations.