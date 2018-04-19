With pizza now confirmed as the most popular dish in UK restaurants, the independent sector is growing rapidly and many outlets are profiting by adding pizza to existing menus. Worth more than £1.2bn, there is considerable market potential and the cost of the necessary equipment is comparatively low.

Kitchen equipment specialist, Pantheon, advises that just three essential items of kit are required to get a professional pizza operation off the ground.

Spiral Mixer

Designed specifically for dough, spiral mixers (pictured right) are the obvious choice for pizza making. Powerful, gentle and able to get through the stiffest dough mixture, these genius pieces of kit allow the dough to develop without being overworked.

Pantheon’s heavy duty SM20 features a 20-litre bowl, while the SM30 features a 30 litre bowl. Both feature fixed speed, chain-driven motors.

Dough Roller

Enabling rapid rolling of cold dough and producing a consistent, uniform finish, these allow for adjustable thickness and can be used for pastas, bread, flatbread, croissants, pastries and pie cases.

Pantheon’s DR Dough Rollers are very durable, simple to use and easy to clean while guards over the two rollers ensure efficient and safe operation. There are 2 models to choose from – the DR12 (12”) and DR16 (16”) – both of which can handle a dough weight of up to 500 grams.

Pizza Ovens

When pizza isn’t the main focus of an operation, it makes sense to opt for an electric pizza oven which will be far cheaper, take up minimal space and be easy to use. And it can be safely operated by different members of staff with reliable, consistent results every time.

Refractory brick base, internal lighting and a toughened glass viewing window are all crucial features. They can also be used for other types of food, including baked potatoes and pies.

Pantheon pizza ovens feature:

Single and double deck guises

capacity for four pizzas per deck.

A temperature range up to 500°C.

Durable fabrication and stainless steel door with tempered glass

An internal light

Quick heat-up time

Compatibility with both single phase and three phase inputs

In addition to the induction hob, Pantheon also offers a range of contact grills with ribbed or smooth finishes across chrome, cast iron and the latest ceramic models.

Visit www.pantheonce.co.uk for more information.