Al fresco menus are well known for helping operators to maximise profits by tempting customers outside. However, while traditional barbecue-style preparation may be considered less appealing, particularly in light of the rise in healthy eating, there is another option on offer.

The quickest, cheapest, easiest way to cook al fresco is to invest in a space-saving portable induction hob or contact grill. Both may be used outdoors with a nearby power point and both are suitable for cooking a wide range of menus. Best of all, they’re ready to cook as soon as they’re switched on and are easy to clean and store.

Ideal for indoor or outdoor use, Pantheon’s highly versatile plug-in induction hob (pictured) has a durable stainless steel body with 10 temperature settings, in addition to overheat protection and an LED timer display.

Because these items are ready to use instantly and are easy to clean, they can be utilised without any special planning.

In addition to the induction hob, Pantheon also offers a range of contact grills with ribbed or smooth finishes across chrome, cast iron and the latest ceramic models.

Visit www.pantheonce.co.uk for more information.