Perth College Students Stun Audience of VIPs at Special Dinner Event

April 28
10:37 2017
Student chefs at Perth College UHI served up dinner to VIPs and industry heads at an event held recently in the Fair City.

Marking the culmination of a craft skills week sponsored by Sodexo and mentored by Willie Pike MBE, the event saw 100-plus students of Food Studies and Hospitality course taking their training to a new level at the hands of industry experts in advanced skills such as sugar craft and chocolate work.Taste of Scotland low 4

Sector Manager for Food Studies and Hospitality, Ian Gibb (pictured far left with students and Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney in the kitchens at Perth College UHI), said: ‘The students were all attending specialist workshops and using those skills and their coursework to prepare, cook, present and serve at the showcase dinner,’ the CIS Excellence Hospitality Educator of the Year 2015 explained.

Taste of Scotland low 2

‘We have benefited greatly from the support of Sodexo and this unique training week and showcase dinner shows what can be achieved to help prepare the students for life in a demanding industry,’ he added.

‘We’re immensely grateful to Sodexo for helping pull this week together.’

Jonathan Keitch, account director with Sodexo, said: ‘By building our partnership with the college over the last five years, we look at ways to enhance and add value to the student experience and I’m extremely proud of what they’ve achieved this week.’

‘There is a shortage of talented people coming into the industry but this event gives everyone encouragement that the future should be in good hands if we continue to work together in partnership.’

www.perth.uhi.ac.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

 

