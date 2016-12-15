Catering Scotland

Perth College UHI Collect New Innovation Award

December 15
09:29 2016
CIS Excellence-Winning Perth College UHI’s hospitality team have scooped the Innovation Award at the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) Star Awards last month. Praised for their partnership with Sodexo, the college used feedback from the industry to provide practical work experience for students. A first for education in Scotland, the initiative has resulted in a noticeable increase in course completion rates and has consequently been showcased to other colleges.

Ian Gibb, Perth College UHI Food Studies and Hospitality Sector Manager (pictured left), said: ‘The partnership has been proven to develop students’ confidence, resilience, skills and the speed required to step out of college into a successful career within the industry.’

Presented by former CIS Excellence Awards host Kaye Adams, the awards event celebrated excellence in learning and teaching within the Scottish education sector.

www.sqa.org.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

