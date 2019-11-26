The world’s first solar- and battery-powered ice cream van will be showcased at the 2020 Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show which takes place in Harrogate early next year.

The only commercially available unit of its kind, the Styles solar van is the brainchild of David Baker, owner of Styles Farmhouse Ice Cream, in Somerset.

‘I listened to our customers – event organisers and show directors – who were keen to protect their customers from inhaling diesel fumes while the van was stationary selling ice cream,’ he says. ‘After a great deal of research and development, I created a successful system using solar panels and batteries.’

Based primarily on Peugeot’s popular Boxer van range, the Styles Solar prototype utilised four solar panels when it was unveiled in 2018, and its successor employed eight panels when it began debuted in May this year. While the latest Euro 6 low-emission engine powers the van from place to place, the solar panels and batteries power the freezer compartments, Mr Softee machines and other equipment including coffee and slush machines.

‘We’ve had an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response at places like Glastonbury and the Henley Regatta,’ adds Baker. ‘In full sunshine, the van can operate for up to five or six days, while in cloudier conditions it will run for two to three days. The system can be fully recharged using mains electricity in just four hours.’

ICA CEO, Zelica Carr, added: ‘As issues with vehicle pollution, idling engines and local authorities restricting diesel vehicles persist, the development and use of the Styles Solar van demonstrates that the sector is both environmentally aware and is acting to combat the issues they face.

David Baker and his team will showcase their revolutionary vehicle at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show which takes place from 11th-13th February 2020 at the Yorkshire Event Centre, Harrogate. Orders taken at the show will be delivered in time for the 2020 summer season.

To exhibit at the show, contact the Ice Cream Alliance on 01332 203 333.

Visitors can register in advance at www.ice-cream.org