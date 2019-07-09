Point A Hotel Edinburgh Opens In Capital
Point A Hotels has announced that its newest property has opened in Edinburgh, along with a special discount for the 2019 Festival Fringe.
The latest addition to the budget boutique brand will bring low-priced rooms to the city centre for the duration of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which takes place from 2nd-25th August.
Located close to Haymarket Station, Point A Edinburgh – which joins the company’s seven-strong portfolio, including a sister hotel in Glasgow – will offer almost 150 bedrooms, 24-hour hosted reception and lobby lounge.
As a special opening offer, Edinburgh’s Point A Hotel is offering a 20% discount for bookings in July and August made via PointAHotels.com. Visit www.PointAHotels.com and input the discount code LAUNCH.
