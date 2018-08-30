A multi-award-winning Edinburgh eatery has announced it is to shut its doors for good next month as the owners formulate a new venture in a different location. Restaurant Mark Greenaway, which celebrated its fifth birthday in January, is set to close on 22nd September CIS Excellence Award-nominated Mark and Nicola Jack (pictured below) start work on a dynamic new project in the capital.

Mark said: ‘It’s time for a new challenge and we are in the process of developing a completely new concept.

‘Although we will be using the same team and suppliers that have contributed so much to the success of our current establishment in North Castle Street, the new venture will feel completely different and our intention is to challenge the concept of fine dining in the heart of Edinburgh.

‘Naturally we are sad to be closing but at the same time Nicola, the team and I are hugely excited to reveal what’s coming next.’

