Graham & Sibbald Market Popular Stirlingshire Fish Restaurant & Takeaway Business
Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald are offering to market a popular Stirlingshire restaurant/takeaway business
Mhor Fish
Main Street, Callander
- Fully licensed, well presented 40-cover restaurant
- Separate fish and chip shop retail area
- Commercial kitchen
- Located in bustling tourist town
- Healthy turnover with potential to develop
- Freehold – offers invited for quick sale
