The catering tender for Glasgow’s world-famous Burrell Collection is now open.

Expressions of interest are sought from proactive, innovative catering companies to work in partnership with the Burrell Collection team to manage visitor catering following the museum’s completed £66m redevelopment in spring 2021.

Located in a Grade A listed building in Pollok Country Park on the south side of Glasgow, the museum of international repute is home to one of the most significant art collections in the UK and is expected to attract in excess of 600,000 visitors at opening (settling at around 350,000 per annum thereafter). Pollok Country Park itself attracts over one million visits per annum.

Comprising a 150-seat casual dining restaurant with 70-seat terrace looking out onto the park, the venue’s catering facilities also include a takeaway coffee bar and 36-seat espresso bar and will be accessible to park users as well as museum visitors.

The five-year contract will be let on a fully commercial concession basis from early 2021. Visit www.publiccontractsscotland.gov.uk/search/show/search_view.aspx?ID=JUN358095 for copies of the tender documents. The closing date for applications is 29th July 2019.