Further details of the Scottish Wholesale Association’s 2019 annual conference have been released, including an inaugural producers’ exhibition. Organised in collaboration with Scotland Food & Drink, the new development – part of the new Keeping Scotland Local initiative – will provide up to 20 local producers and suppliers with the opportunity to meet key buyers, decision-makers and owners of SWA member wholesalers.

‘The exhibition on the Friday of our conference, which takes place from 31st May-2nd June, is part of a collaborative approach with key partners to help develop and grow Scotland’s food and drink industry in Scotland,’ said SWA Chief Executive, Colin Smith (pictured right).

‘By working with Scotland Food & Drink and linking in with Tourism Scotland 2020, the new exhibition will focus on developing the Scottish food marketplace,’ he added.

‘It will also provide suppliers with direct access to key individuals who can help them expand distribution of their produce on a local and national basis.’

Areas of focus for this year’s conference include: technology (incorporating training); Scotland’s future growth opportunities; and food trends.

Additional speakers have also been confirmed for the business sessions, including: Paul Miller, co-founder and chief executive of Fife-based distillery and brewery Eden Mill; Matt Goddard, wholesale trading director at PepsiCo; Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) (pictured left); and Jill Livesey, managing director of industry research and insights specialist, HIM.

Attracting industry leaders, entrepreneurs and senior executives from all corners of the wholesale supply chain, the conference will hear from: Dawood Pervez, managing director of Bestway Wholesale; Colin McLean, chief executive of Dundee-based Spar wholesaler CJ Lang; and Chieh Huang, chief executive of the US-based online wholesaler Boxed (pictured right).

Entitled ‘What’s Next?’, the 2019 annual conference will include a business-building and networking event where wholesalers and suppliers can meet and share information during interactive sessions, in addition to the regular panel discussions and business sessions.

This year’s Scottish Wholesale Association conference takes place at Crieff Hydro (main picture) from 31st May- 2nd June 2019. Visit www.scottishwholesale.co.uk or contact Jo Mathieson on 0131 556 8753 for more information.