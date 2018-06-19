Pantheon’s stainless steel, plug-in CO3 convection oven provides a level of durability, practicality and high performance that goes beyond its competitive price tag.

Despite its compact proportions, the unit boasts four stainless steel racks and can hold four full-size gastronorm pans. Heated by both a top and bottom element – with the heat evenly distributed by high speed, virtually silent twin fans that force hot air through every part of the oven cavity – the CO3 effectively eliminates hot spots to ensure fast, even cooking and browning.

Perfect for roasting, baking and grilling, the Pantheon CO3 is the ideal cooking solution for chefs seeking a compact, simple-to-use oven for all applications.

Features include:

Temperature range up to 300° C

Suitable for front of house applications

Durable stainless steel construction

Glass viewing door and interior light for easy monitoring

Electronic timer control sets up to 105 minutes in one-minute increments

Top and bottom elements may be used individually or in tandem

For more information on how the CO3 can transform your front of house offering, visit www.pantheonce.co.uk