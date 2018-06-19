Product of the Month: The Pantheon CO3 Convection Oven
Pantheon’s stainless steel, plug-in CO3 convection oven provides a level of durability, practicality and high performance that goes beyond its competitive price tag.
Despite its compact proportions, the unit boasts four stainless steel racks and can hold four full-size gastronorm pans. Heated by both a top and bottom element – with the heat evenly distributed by high speed, virtually silent twin fans that force hot air through every part of the oven cavity – the CO3 effectively eliminates hot spots to ensure fast, even cooking and browning.
Perfect for roasting, baking and grilling, the Pantheon CO3 is the ideal cooking solution for chefs seeking a compact, simple-to-use oven for all applications.
Features include:
- Temperature range up to 300° C
- Suitable for front of house applications
- Durable stainless steel construction
- Glass viewing door and interior light for easy monitoring
- Electronic timer control sets up to 105 minutes in one-minute increments
- Top and bottom elements may be used individually or in tandem
For more information on how the CO3 can transform your front of house offering, visit www.pantheonce.co.uk
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment