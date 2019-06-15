Teams of pupils from primary schools across Scotland took part in the final of a national food challenge at the City of Glasgow College earlier this month.

Challenging pupils from primaries five, six and seven to create an innovative, healthy new dish using local Scottish produce for their school meal, the Braw Lunch-Brake Challenge saw over 100 entries, from which six finalists were eventually picked.

Teams then pitched their product ideas and marketing plans to a panel of judges before taking part in a final cook-off.

Joshua Brown, Kyle Jessiman and Robbie Kimmet (pictured above) from Lochside Primary in Angus won the competition with their Victorious Venison dish (pictured below right). As their reward, their entire class will be treated to a visit to the 2019 Royal Highland Show.

Organised by the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland, Brakes Scotland, ASSIST FM and Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET), the competition aims to test pupils’ creative and entrepreneurial skills and to highlight the range of career opportunities in the Scofood and drink industry.

Chris Boyle, Channel Head – Public Sector, Brakes Scotland, said: ‘We couldn’t make this event happen without our partners at FDF Scotland, RHET, ASSIST, Developing Young Workforce and Skills Development Scotland. However, pivotal to this competition is the pupils’ participation and I wanted to say well done to all our exceptional entrants and finalists, and to congratulate Joshua, Kyle and Robbie in particular.’

Moira Stalker, Skills Manager at FDF Scotland, added: ‘The degree of enthusiasm and research that the pupils put in was amazing and it made it difficult enough to pick the finalists, let alone decide upon the final winner. I hope this challenge has inspired even more young people to consider a career in food and drink.’

www.brake.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

The 2019 Braw Lunch-Brake Challenge finalists included: