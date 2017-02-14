Catering Scotland

February 14
14:40 2017
Quality Equipment Distributors (QED) have announced two new additions to its range of serve-over counters, bar modules and retail refrigeration products.

Debuting at ScotHot 2017, the new designs in the Glasgow-based company’s Continental coffee shop system collection will offer both straight and curved-glass options.

Melice 1 low

Designed for coffee shops, restaurants, hotels, schools and hospitals, QED’s Avalon counters and bar systems are available in a wide selection of sizes, temperature ranges and laminate finishes

A leading UK designer and supplier of modular bar, coffee shop and foodservice equipment for catering and retail environments, QED offers a design and installation service using a national network of catering dealers and refrigeration engineers.

ScotHot 2017 takes place at the SECC Glasgow from 15-16 March.

Supplying general back-bar and foodservice equipment from leading UK manufacturers, QED supplies many independent coffee shops and fast food outlets throughout Glasgow. Recent projects include the Commonwealth Games stadium, Scotstoun stadium, City Chambers and Collegelands. Visit www.qualityequipment.co.uk or call 0141 779 9503 for more information.

 

 

 

 

