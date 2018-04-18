Catering Scotland

Quality Equipment Distributors Transforms Glasgow Stadium

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Quality Equipment Distributors Transforms Glasgow Stadium

Quality Equipment Distributors Transforms Glasgow Stadium
April 18
07:14 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The kitchen and catering facilities at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow have been transformed by Glasgow-based Quality Equipment Distributors (QED).

The newly refurbished hospitality area (pictured left), which consists of an extensive open-plan bar, café and seating concourse with panoramic views of the stadium, provides facilities for meals, snacks, drinks and relaxation.

Jointly run by Glasgow Live and Cordia LLP, Scotstoun is the home ground of Glasgow Warriors and is a crucial sport-and-leisure resource for the local community.

Having previously carried out several successful projects for Cordia and Glasgow City Council, QED and its subcontractors designed and built the new hospitality area with new servery counter (pictured right) and new front and rear bars complete with an ice chest, sinks, drainers and glass and bottle storage areas.

Sourcing over 250 items of furniture for the seating and dining areas, the company also supplied the necessary wiring, sockets and plumbing, bringing together the necessary trades into a single package.

Cordia manager, Neil Henry, said: ‘QED delivered a high quality result on time and on budget. ‘Since the completion of the new hospitality area, many more people are visiting and using the stadium for leisure activities. It is certainly a good investment for the stadium owners and users alike.’

Based in Glasgow, QED is a leading UK designer and supplier of modular bar, coffee shop and foodservice equipment for catering and retail environments.

For more information on how QED can transform your catering or foodservice business, visit www.qualityequipment.co.uk.

 

 

 

Tags
commercial kitchen equipment scotlandcontract caterers glasgowContract Caterers ScotlandCordia LLPKitchen equipmentkitchen equipment manufacturers scotlandkitchen equipment suppliersQEDQuality Equipment Distributors
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.