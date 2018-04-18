The kitchen and catering facilities at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow have been transformed by Glasgow-based Quality Equipment Distributors (QED).

The newly refurbished hospitality area (pictured left), which consists of an extensive open-plan bar, café and seating concourse with panoramic views of the stadium, provides facilities for meals, snacks, drinks and relaxation.

Jointly run by Glasgow Live and Cordia LLP, Scotstoun is the home ground of Glasgow Warriors and is a crucial sport-and-leisure resource for the local community.

Having previously carried out several successful projects for Cordia and Glasgow City Council, QED and its subcontractors designed and built the new hospitality area with new servery counter (pictured right) and new front and rear bars complete with an ice chest, sinks, drainers and glass and bottle storage areas.

Sourcing over 250 items of furniture for the seating and dining areas, the company also supplied the necessary wiring, sockets and plumbing, bringing together the necessary trades into a single package.

Cordia manager, Neil Henry, said: ‘QED delivered a high quality result on time and on budget. ‘Since the completion of the new hospitality area, many more people are visiting and using the stadium for leisure activities. It is certainly a good investment for the stadium owners and users alike.’

Based in Glasgow, QED is a leading UK designer and supplier of modular bar, coffee shop and foodservice equipment for catering and retail environments.

For more information on how QED can transform your catering or foodservice business, visit www.qualityequipment.co.uk.