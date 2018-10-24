With less than three weeks remaining to book tickets for an exclusive dinner with Albert Roux at Edinburgh’s Queen Margaret University (QMU), organisers at Scottish Chefs are urging people to book now to ensure admission. The event, which takes place on 13th November will welcome host Albert Roux OBE as he accompanies the Scottish Culinary Team to present their official menu to be served on in Luxembourg for the Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup on 24th November.

The Menu Includes:

Seared Scallop, stuffed razor clam, charred cucumber with sea herbs and a seaweed butter sauce

Scotch Beef fillet, crispy beef cheek with wild mushroom, w atercress and a truffle celeriac jus

Chocolate mousse with sea buckhorn, hazelnut a nd poached pear

Taste of Arran Cheeses

The Members of the 2018 Scottish Culinary Team:

Andrew Mackay, Trump Turnberry Hotel and Resort

Jamie MacKinnon, Seafood Restaurant, St Andrews

Craig Palmer, Entier Services

Robbie Penman, Balbirnie House Hotel

Orry Shand, Entier Services

Rory Taylor, Entier Services

Jordan McKenzie and Erin Sweeney – students at City of Glasgow College – will also be travelling to Luxembourg as part of their prize for winning this year’s Brakes Scotland Student Challenge competition.

Tickets cost £75.00 and include champagne and canape reception, four-course meal and paired wines. Limited to 110 covers, tickets to this exclusive event are priced at £75.00, with a 10% discount available for ‘ Fab 50′ members.

To book, contact scottishchefs@gmail.com. For more information on this and other Scottish culinary events, visit www.scottishchefs.com