Register NOW for ScotHot 2017!
With ScotHot 2017 fast approaching, organisers are encouraging visitors to register in advance.
Here are the top features and reasons why hospitality, tourism and catering operators simply can’t miss ScotHot 2017…
- The Staff Canteen Live – culinary skills of some of the UK’s TOP chefs including Gary Maclean, Masterchef: The Professionals 2016 winner
- Scottish Culinary Championships – the industry’s most prestigious and popular classes, plus some exciting new competitions
- Liquid Academy Live – from smell, to taste, to visuals.. the stage serves up a cocktail of hints and tips, helping businesses refine and develop their drinks offering
- The Spotlight Stage – inspirational insight into how to improve your business
- Buell Business Advice Centre – free, one-to-one advice and guidance in your business.Reserve your session here.
- Scotland a Land of Food and Drink Pavilion – over 60 food and drink exhibitors from Scottish artisan food producers to unique gin suppliers!#
For more information, visit www.scothot.co.uk.
