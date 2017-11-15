Represent Appoints Hannah Tulloch as Associate Director
Edinburgh-based PR and branding agency, Represent, has appointed Hannah Tulloch as an
associate director to develop client communication strategies and support the company’s growth plans.
Bringing with her extensive digital communications and PR experience, Hannah (pictured) has spent the last five years working in London across a range of sectors including technology, finance, recruitment, food-and-drink, agriculture and building-and-construction.
Represent’s managing director, Judith O’Leary, said of the appointment: ‘Hannah brings with her a proven track record in delivering excellence for clients and an impressive portfolio of industry expertise.
www.representcomms.co.uk
