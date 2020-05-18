Catering Scotland

Resilient Restaurant Sector ‘Flips’ To Delivery During COVID-19 Crisis

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Seafood Scotland Launches Chef Masterclass Series OIOpublisher Seafood Scotland has launched the Masterclass Series for chefs in Scotland. Hosted by CIS Excellence Awards board member, Roy Brett, alongside CJ Jackson from the Seafood School at Billingsgate,...
  • Caterer.com Hospitality Redeployment Hub Launches Online CIS Excellence Awards sponsor, Caterer.com, has launched a brand-new Hospitality Redeployment Hub in a bid to assist the estimated 500,000 hospitality workers expected to lose their job due to COVID-19 crisis. Created by Caterer.com,...
  

Resilient Restaurant Sector ‘Flips’ To Delivery During COVID-19 Crisis

Resilient Restaurant Sector ‘Flips’ To Delivery During COVID-19 Crisis
May 18
10:20 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Conor McCarthy

Although the lock-down has forced thousands of hospitality businesses to shut their doors, some restaurant operators are switching to delivery services in a bid to stay solvent, keep their staff working and support their local communities. And much ofthe evidence is demonstrating that establishments that have made the leap are now reaping the benefits, with some increasing sales by 150% compared with pre-lock-down periods.

Debbie Rose Reilly, general manager of McMonagles Boat in Clydebank, moved quickly to refresh her digital channels following the outbreak: ‘Our online orders have surged over the last few weeks – so much so that we have built a new website,’ she says.

Many restaurants, including Edinburgh’s award-winning L’Escargot Bleu, are identifying new opportunities through food delivery

Similarly, Lee Bandoni who runs the Aldwych Cafe in Glasgow, has had to ‘scale more in the last two weeks than the previous two years,’ largely without resorting to the traditional food delivery marketplace: ‘In my opinion, food delivery businesses such as Just Eat and Uber Eats simply don’t provide the support, reaction time or knowledge that a local operator needs,’ he adds. ‘As a consequence, once the Coronavirus is over, the takeaway industry is going to prosper but those establishments that don’t innovate will continue to suffer.’

Conor McCarthy is CEO of Flipdish.

www.cateringscotland.com/edinburgh-restaurants-launch-delivery-service-during-coronavirus-epidemic/

 

Tags
flipdishfood deliveryscottish restaurants
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • Seafood Scotland Launches Chef Masterclass Series Seafood Scotland has launched the Masterclass Series for chefs in Scotland. Hosted by CIS Excellence Awards board member, Roy Brett, alongside CJ Jackson from the Seafood School at Billingsgate, the...
  • Caterer.com Hospitality Redeployment Hub Launches Online CIS Excellence Awards sponsor, Caterer.com, has launched a brand-new Hospitality Redeployment Hub in a bid to assist the estimated 500,000 hospitality workers expected to lose their job due to COVID-19 crisis. Created by Caterer.com,...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.