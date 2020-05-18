Although the lock-down has forced thousands of hospitality businesses to shut their doors, some restaurant operators are switching to delivery services in a bid to stay solvent, keep their staff working and support their local communities. And much ofthe evidence is demonstrating that establishments that have made the leap are now reaping the benefits, with some increasing sales by 150% compared with pre-lock-down periods.

Debbie Rose Reilly, general manager of McMonagles Boat in Clydebank, moved quickly to refresh her digital channels following the outbreak: ‘Our online orders have surged over the last few weeks – so much so that we have built a new website,’ she says.

Similarly, Lee Bandoni who runs the Aldwych Cafe in Glasgow, has had to ‘scale more in the last two weeks than the previous two years,’ largely without resorting to the traditional food delivery marketplace: ‘In my opinion, food delivery businesses such as Just Eat and Uber Eats simply don’t provide the support, reaction time or knowledge that a local operator needs,’ he adds. ‘As a consequence, once the Coronavirus is over, the takeaway industry is going to prosper but those establishments that don’t innovate will continue to suffer.’

Conor McCarthy is CEO of Flipdish.

