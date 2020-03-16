Diners eating out should change their meal times in order to help minimise the Coronavirus outbreak, according to a leading restaurant owner. Habibur Khan, whose Radhuni in Loanhead, Midlothian, advised customers to avoid peak periods and instead book tables either earlier or later in the day. ‘During our busiest times we’re often full but that’s when diners are close to one another,’ he commented. ‘Spreading out mealtimes means tables can be set further apart which improves social distancing, a key factor in avoiding contamination.’

Known as ‘Scotland’s Curry King,’ Mr Khan – whose establishment was named Scotland’s Best Curry Restaurant 2019/20 – said staff in the Indian-Bangladeshi restaurant had stepped up hygiene measures and been instructed to take more time when serving customers or delivering takeaways in order to maximise precautions.

Providing hot towels to customers was another safeguard, he said. ‘Customers’ health and safety should be every restaurant’s overarching priority,’ he added. ‘The industry has to take every practical step to fight this virus.’

www.theradhuni.co.uk