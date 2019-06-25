The Results of the CIS Excellence Awards 2019 in partnership with The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Fresh Food Company WINNER: Stephen King, Uisge Bar and Restaurant, Perthshire...

Making the wholesale industry ‘an attractive sector in which to work by creating a legacy that inspires the next generation’ is now the focus of the Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA),...

The catering tender for Glasgow's world-famous Burrell Collection is now open. Expressions of interest are sought from proactive, innovative catering companies to work in partnership with the Burrell Collection...

Revealed: The Top 20 Marketing Mistakes For ALL Businesses

Creating a winning marketing strategy is one of the most stressful and overwhelming components of being a business owner. Many operators don’t even know where to start and yet they manage to survive blunder after blunder before finally embracing a strategy that actually works.

In this series, Daniela Grendene examines the Top 20 marketing mistakes that businesses make, and provide tips on how to avoid such mistakes and get it right first time…

No.1: No Marketing Team!

According to ActionCOACH founder and CEO Brad Sugars, the No. 1 marketing mistake that businesses make is having no marketing team at all.

Essentially, there are three types of marketers in the modern business climate:

The direct marketer focuses on mail, email and telemarketing efforts

The online marketer is focused on social media, website and SEO

The social marketer is focused on networking and strategy

At the end of the day, the first key to getting it right with marketing is to hire a marketing team. Don’t convince yourself that you can do it all on your own. You can’t, and you won’t. Hire the right people and watch your business begin to soar.

Daniela Grendene is an executive coach with 25 years’ experience who teaches directors about business results and making money. For more information on how they can help you and your organisation to reach the next level, visit www.actioncoach.co.uk.