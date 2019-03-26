Selling an enterprise is, in most cases, a one-off experience. With so many sales agents clamouring to take a bite of your business, it can be a daunting process. The decision to sell a business is generally a difficult one, often having to take into account challenging circumstances such as illness or financial difficulties.Pete Seymour outlines the advantages of working with a RICS-accredited agent when the time comes to see your business…

Whatever the situation, the advice provided by your agent should be realistic and reflective of current circumstances and market conditions. While clients may not always like to hear where exactly the market is in terms of price, being straight and upfront with this advice from the outset ensures that they avoid entering into an agreement with false hope of what their business is worth.

Within reason, RICS agents are able to take instructions to sell at any price set by the client, whether or not the agent actually agrees that the price is realistic.

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors will ensure their members adhere to the code and rules of conduct for members and ethical principals & the following considerations are guaranteed when working with an accredited agent:

All work will be overseen by the world’s largest and best-known professional regulator

All terms of engagement should be agreed in writing and clients should be given the chance to review and agree all terms

Details of all costs and expenses must be provided in advance to allow a client time to consider them first before committing

All terms and conditions must comply with current legislation and be fair and reasonable, including the complaint handling process

Essentially, this means that your agent will always act in your best interest and offer the highest level of service, in a way in that promotes trust between all parties.

RICS’s Scotland director, Gail Hunter (pictured left), says: ‘We set globally recognised standards for professional members and RICS-regulated firms to follow when conducting their work, and we ensure these are upheld by the profession through our system of independently led regulation.’

In essence, business valuation agents are highly specialised in their field. In addition to marketing their clients’ organisations, they must use their extensive knowledge to undertake valuations of businesses marketed by other agents. The sale of your livelihood should not be undertaken lightly and using a RICS-accredited company allows sellers to benefit from its 150 years of experience, expertise and trustworthy principles.

Pete Seymour is Head of Licensed Trade and Leisure Agency at Graham & Sibbald, whose team of specialist chartered surveyors is on hand to advise on the sale of businesses in all sectors. For more information on this and other services provided Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.