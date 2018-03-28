Roux father-and-son team Michel and Alain Roux have confirmed plans to establish a restaurant at Edinburgh’s Balmoral Hotel.

As signature chef, Alain will help oversee the £3m renovation project which got underway in January. Catering for over 200 covers across the restaurant and bar, the new venture will offer classic French dishes made with Scottish ingredients. Monsieur Roux Snr (pictured above left with Alain) said: ‘We are fascinated with Edinburgh’s past and are delighted to be part of its vibrant future as we join forces with the iconic Balmoral.’

The Balmoral’s general manager, Richard Cooke, added: ‘The new brasserie concept completes a five-year refurbishment plan which includes the renovation of our Castle and Old Town view rooms; Number One Restaurant; Palm Court and our whisky bar.’

The name and design of the new brasserie will be revealed in the coming months.

www.roccofortehotels.com/the-balmoralhotel