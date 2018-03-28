Catering Scotland

Roux Family Team Up With Edinburgh’s Balmoral Hotel

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Roux Family Team Up With Edinburgh’s Balmoral Hotel

Roux Family Team Up With Edinburgh’s Balmoral Hotel
March 28
08:53 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Roux father-and-son team Michel and Alain Roux have confirmed plans to establish a restaurant at Edinburgh’s Balmoral Hotel.

As signature chef, Alain will help oversee the £3m renovation project which got underway in January. Catering for over 200 covers across the restaurant and bar, the new venture will offer classic French dishes made with Scottish ingredients. Monsieur Roux Snr (pictured above left with Alain) said: ‘We are fascinated with Edinburgh’s past and are delighted to be part of its vibrant future as we join forces with the iconic Balmoral.’

The Balmoral’s general manager, Richard Cooke, added: ‘The new brasserie concept completes a five-year refurbishment plan which includes the renovation of our Castle and Old Town view rooms; Number One Restaurant; Palm Court and our whisky bar.’

The name and design of the new brasserie will be revealed in the coming months.

www.roccofortehotels.com/the-balmoralhotel

Tags
Alain Roux chefbalmoral hotelhotels edinburghhotels ScotlandMichel Roux chef
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.