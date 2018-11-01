Catering Scotland

Sales of Herald's Wood Product Range Rise in Response to Demand




November 01
12:53 2018
Herald has announced a consistent rise in sales of its natural birchwood range, as the trend for natural products including wood and paper continues.

The Essex-based disposables manufacturer and supplier – already the UK’s sole supplier of edible straws – began expanding its wood-derived product range several years ago and has steadily added to its selection as the requirement for such products has grown.

Part of the Rootier range, the wooden cutlery (pictured), stirrers and skewers have become best sellers in recent months, as consumers continue to drive demand in the UK market. Managing director Yogesh Patel explains: ‘Natural products are generally regarded as more environmentally friendly and we are constantly extending our range to cover a full mix of materials, including eco and completely compostable choices.’

The Rootier selection sits alongside the popular Mr Chip birchwood chip fork, which has established its own following in recent years, with the brand securing close to 100 percent repeat business for Herald. ‘Mr Chip is a personal favourite; customers love it and that single product accounts for a large proportion of our wood-based catering disposables turnover,’ he added.

Herald is a member of the Foodservice Packaging Association. Visit www.heraldplastic.com for more information on the full range of products.

 






