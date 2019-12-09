The annual St Andrew’s Day dinner took place at the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa last week, aimed at showcasing culinary talent and Scottish food and drink.

In association with the venue, Savour St Andrews brought together supporting businesses from in and around the town for a collaboration between the hospitality industry, producers from across the country and the further education sector in Fife.

Following a welcome reception featuring specially prepared cocktails from Tayport Distillery, St Andrews Brewing Company and the town’s CIS Excellence Award-winning The Adamson restaurant’s head chef Martin Hollis was joined by Duncan McLachlan, Davey Aspin, Joe Reddie and the Peat Inn’s Geoffrey Smeddle for the dinner on 28th November.

Meanwhile, Liberty Wines provided matching labels to complement the courses, complete with a round of port to finish off.

The bursary presentations were made at the end of the dinner to HNC Patisserie and HNC Hospitality at Fife College and the HND Professional Cookery at SRUC Elmwood Campus.

It is now a stand-alone project co-ordinated by Viv Collie and driven by a small and dedicated team, including Ian MacDonald, formerly executive chef, and now the body’s food and beverage manager, and Martin Hollis, executive head chef at the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa.

‘Savour St Andrews is very fortunate to have a group of outstanding chefs and businesses who enjoy working together in a very special and rare collaboration around the St Andrew’s Day Dinner.

The successor to the St Andrews Food and Drink Festival, the Savour St Andrews event also saw bursaries awarded to hospitality and professional cookery students from Fife College and SRUC’s Elmwood Campus.

www.oldcoursehotel.co.uk

www.savourstandrews.com