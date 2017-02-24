Scottish Apprenticeship Week has embraced the theme of change for 2017, when it runs from 6th to 10th March. Aimed at showcasing how apprenticeships work for businesses, individuals and the economy and encouraging more employers to take on apprentices, the nationwide campaign this year comes with a commitment to the introduction of foundation and graduate-level positions.

Organised by Skills Development Scotland (SDS), the initiative showcases the successes of apprentices who have chosen to get qualified to develop their careers.

SDS is seeking businesses, industry, colleges, councils, training providers and those with a shared interest in the success of the apprenticeships to encourage more employers to be a part of the initiative.

Visit scottishapprenticeshipweek.com for information and to access the campaign toolkit.