Catering Scotland

Say Goodbye to Nespresso Waste, With Capsulier Lite

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Say Goodbye to Nespresso Waste, With Capsulier Lite

Say Goodbye to Nespresso Waste, With Capsulier Lite
November 07
11:56 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Waste is a well-publicised drawback of the popular Nespresso coffee pods but now a revolutionary new gadget allows users to make their own sustainable, reusable Nespresso pods featuring their favourite flavours and blends.

Capsulier is the world’s first single-push reusable, mess-free coffee capsule maker

The Capsulier produces no waste and does away with expensive multi-pack branded pods, saving money and reducing its environmental impact in the process. The world’s first single-push, reusable, mess-free capsule maker, Capsulier allows coffee fans to craft a reusable pod that’s easy on the environment and your pocket. Simply load ground beans into the Capsulier, close the lid, push the lever and a capsule is ready for use in seconds.

The Capsulier Lite costs £99 from Amazon.

www.capsulier.com/pages/capsulier-lite

 

Tags
coffeecoffee capsulesnespresso capsules
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.