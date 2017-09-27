Scone Palace has confirmed the appointment of Stephen Brannigan as head of house opening. Formerly general manager with Elior UK at Rangers Football Club, he joins the historic Perthshire visitor attraction in a role which will oversee the catering, caretaking and housekeeping teams.

In addition to welcoming more than 100,000 visitors a year and hosting conferences and weddings, the historic venue also hosts top events such as Rewind Festival and the Scottish Game Fair.

Scone Palace chief executive Sarah Butler-Roué said: ‘We’re delighted to have Stephen on board. With his strong pedigree in contract catering he comes armed with the skills to strengthen and further develop our position as a leading visitor attraction and venue.’

Stephen (pictured) added: ‘With a great line-up of third party events, excellent luxury accommodation lets and our annual Spirits of Scone Halloween show, these are exciting times for both the Palace and its visitors.’

