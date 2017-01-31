ScotHot 2017 has announced the names of eight of Scotland’s Michelin-Star and award-winning chefs who’ll be showcasing their expertise at the March exhibition.

The brigade, including new CIS Excellence Award Advisory Board Member and reigning MasterChef: The Professionals winner, Gary Maclean, form part of the official line-up for ScotHot’s brand-new Staff Canteen Live.

Gary (pictured centre with Stuart Ralston Chef-Proprietor at Edinburgh’s Aizle restaurant, left, and Brian Grigor, Executive Chef at The Balmoral’s Number One Restaurant) and his colleagues will demonstrate their skills and techniques in everything from Michelin-starred cookery to French patisserie.

Joining them will be: Adam Handling, Scottish Chef of the Year 2016; Geoffrey Smeddle, award-winning chef of The Peat Inn; Graeme Cheevers, head chef at Martin Wishart Loch Lomond; chocolatier William Curley; and UK World Chocolate Master, Ruth Hinks.

Toby Wand, managing director of ScotHot organiser, Fresh Montgomery, said: ‘We always like to bring something different for our visitors and this year the line-up of chefs in the new Staff Canteen Live stage is second to none, with experts in both sweet and savoury cookery.’

As Scotland’s leading trade show for food, drink, hospitality and tourism industries, the biennial ScotHot takes place this year from 15th-16th March at Glasgow’s SECC. Organised as part of Scottish Tourism Week’s Signature Events programme, ScotHot runs alongside the industry conference, dinner with a difference and the Scottish Thistle Awards.

The stages at ScotHot include:

The Spotlight Stage

Staff Canteen Live

Liquid Academy Live

CESA Innovation Zone

Buell Business Advice Clinic

What’s Hot at ScotHot Awards

The Scottish Culinary Championships

For the latest show news, exhibitor information and to register for the show, visit: www.scothot.co.uk