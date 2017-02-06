ScotHot 2017: Last Few Stands Available!
ScotHot 2017: Last Few Stands Available!
Linking over 7,000 key buyers and decision-makers to key suppliers of food, drink, catering equipment, interiors, tableware and technology, ScotHot is the country’s leading exhibition for the hospitality, catering and tourism sector. And now organisers have announced there are just a few stands left to exhibit at the show which runs from 15th – 16th March 2017 at the SECC Glasgow.
For more information on reserving a stand, visit www.scothot.co.uk.
In addition to the brands illustrated above, the 150+ exhibitors already confirmed for 2017 include:
