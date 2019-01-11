Catering Scotland

ScotHot 2019 Now 80% Sold Out!

January 11
10:06 2019
The organisers of ScotHot have announced that the show has just 20% remaining exhibitor capacity for 2019. The event, which takes place from 13th-14th March at the SEC Glasgow, provids exhibitors and visitors with  unrivalled opportunities to promote their organisations to an audience of more than 7,000 key decision-makers from the Scottish hospitality industry. Space at the show is now limited, with high-profile brands having already secured their attendance, including; Lynas Foodservice; Instock Group, Tevalis; Rational UK; Booker Group; and Alliance Scotland.

Five Reasons to Exhibit at ScotHot 2019

  •  74% of attendees are owners, directors, managers and executive chefs
  • 63% of visitors placed orders with exhibitors following the show
  • 61% of visitors that attended ScotHot 2017 do not attend any other similar event
  • Generate new leads and enhance your existing client relationships face-to-face
  • The only Scottish exhibition that promotes businesses to such a high calibre audience

 

ScotHot 2019 takes place from 13th-14th  March 2019 at the SEC Glasgow. Visit www.scothot.co.uk for information and to pre-register.

