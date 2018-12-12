ScotHot, the Scottish hospitality and catering sector’s largest trade event, is now open for registrations for the 46th show taking place at Glasgow’s SEC from 13th-14th March 2019.

Featuring educational seminars, over 200 suppliers and demonstrations from leading chefs, the 46th year of the exhibition brings together thousands of key industry figures who are eager to explore new features including the Covered Market, which was developed in partnership with Scotland Food & Drink and introduces buyers to local producers.

Meanwhile, the Staff Canteen Live will showcase the culinary skills of some of the UK’s leading chefs, and Liquid Academy Live will see a panel of inspiring speakers discuss innovation and development across Scotland’s drinks industry.

Elsewhere at ScotHot 2019, the Spotlight Stage (pictured left) – held in partnership with Scottish Tourism Alliance – will feature expert speakers from some of the country’s leading hospitality and tourism businesses who will share their insights on topics including staff retention, mental health, social media and waste management. And returning for the 33rd year, the Scottish Culinary Championships showcase the skills of Scotland’s next generation of chefs.

ScotHot’s director, Ross Carter, said: ‘The industry’s appetite for this show continues to grow year on year. ScotHot is the largest event of its kind for hospitality and catering professionals and it is the biggest platform in the country for chefs to showcase their skills. We’re looking forward to welcoming our exhibitors and delegates for an action-packed two days of activity in Glasgow.’

Taking place as part of the Scottish Tourism Month’s Signature Events programme, ScotHot 2019 runs alongside other events including the industry conference, the Dinner with a Difference and the Thistle Awards.

To register for the event and to access the latest show news and exhibitor information, visit, www.scothot.co.uk and www.facebook.com/ScotHot or follow @ScotHot2019.

