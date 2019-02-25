Glasgow-based drinks specialist Liquid Academy has announced a return to ScotHot for 2019. Taking place across 13th and 14th March, Liquid Academy Live will showcase the latest innovations and developments across the global drinks and hospitality sectors with a packed programme of competitions, talks, tastings and interactive workshops.

Highlights include: From Medicine to Mixology, a journey through time fuelled by original and new-age bitters; and Taste and Flavour, the ultimate practical guide to wine and food pairing, led by the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET).

On day 2, The #N100 Negroni Elevator will see 10 of Scotland’s leading bartenders go head-to-head to create their unique take on the classic cocktail to celebrate its 100 year anniversary, while Drinks Industry Question Time – which comprises two interactive panel sessions curated by the Scottish Licensed Trade Association and The Scottish Bartenders’ Network, will discuss some of the most pressing topics across the industry, including Brexit, employee protection, mental health support and personal licenses.

Scott Gemmell, LA Group’s Liquid Academy managing director (pictured left), said: ‘It’s great to see ScotHot back again and putting their weight behind the hospitality and tourism industries in Scotland. Over the past eight years, Liquid Academy Live at ScotHot has become a platform to share ideas, debate challenges and showcase leading innovators within the trade.

‘Our 2019 stage show is another great opportunity for the industry to unite and pull its voice and strengths together for what is set to be another challenging but exciting year.

Ross Carter, Event Director for ScotHot, added: ‘There has never been a more exciting time to work in the drinks industry in Scotland and we’re delighted that Liquid Academy has confirmed a return to ScotHot.’

Taking place on the 13th and 14th March at Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in collaboration with Scottish Tourism Month, ScotHot is attended by over 7,000 key decision-makers from the Scottish food, drink, hospitality and tourism industries. Hosting more than 200 curated exhibitions from hospitality operators and suppliers, educational talks from key industry figures and demonstrations from some of the country’s leading chefs, this year’s show has fewer than 10 exhibition spaces remaining. Organisations hoping to exhibit at the 2019 event should contact the organisers ASAP before they sell out.

To view the full Liquid Academy Live programme and book your places, visit www.scothot.co.uk/talks-and-demonstrations/liquid-academy-live

For the latest show news, exhibitor information, and to register to attend ScotHot 2019, please visit www.scothot.co.uk