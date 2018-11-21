Scotland’s largest event for the Scottish hospitality industry returns to Glasgow from 13th – 14th March 2019. Attracting over 7,000 visitors, Scothot 2019 will offer the best new products, engaging seminars, sound advice and the latest innovations, from fresh produce, live culinary competitions and global drink trends, to equipment, interiors and emerging products. Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll find it all under one roof.

Exhibitors in 2019 include:

Food and drink

Catering equipment

Interiors

Tableware

Technology

Business services

Businesses targeting the foodservice and hospitality sectors

What’s on at the show?

Liquid Academy Live Delve into the latest in global drinks innovations. What will be the next big trend? How can your business prepare? Liquid Academy Live has the answers.

Staff Canteen Live Expect live cooking demonstrations from culinary greats and the hottest new chefs around, allowing you to get up close to some of the industry’s biggest influencers. Chef line up to be announced soon.

Scottish Culinary Championships With chef shortages causing major issues across the industry, show your support by cheering on those taking part in The Scottish culinary Championships . Competitions include:

Spotlight Stage 20+ inspiring and practical talks and workshops delivered by leading industry professionals.

Covered Market New for 2019 – Meet the producers at The Covered Market. A showcase of local suppliers in meat, fish dairy, bakery, fruit & vegetables and herbs/spices.



