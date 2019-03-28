Scotland’s leading hospitality trade event welcomed thousands of visitors this year, making the 2019 show the biggest and best yet. ScotHot 2019, which was held at Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus (SEC) from 13th – 14th March, took place as part of the Scottish Tourism Month’s signature events programme.

Over the course of two days, thousands of industry professionals visited more than 200 curated exhibitions, networked, shared ideas and collaborated to help develop Scotland’s reputation as a world-class culinary destination.

At ScotHot 2019, delegates were able to browse and tried out hundreds of innovative products from leading industry experts.

The Staff Canteen Live (pictured above) showcased the culinary skills of some of the UK’s leading chefs, while Liquid Academy Live brought together a packed programme of masterclasses, competitions and seminars to discuss innovation and development across Scotland’s drinks industry. Meanwhile, The Scottish Tourism Alliance Spotlight Stage hosted inspiring speakers from across Scotland’s tourism and hospitality industries, to discuss topical issues and current debates.

The event’s highlight, the Scottish Culinary Championships, named Joe Reddie from St Andrews Links Trust as Scottish Young Chef of the Year (pictured above right), while Entier’s Orry Shand was crowned Scottish Chef of the Year .

Ross Carter, Event Director for ScotHot, said: ‘Providing a draw for everyone who works in the Scottish hospitality and tourism industries has helped make this show the success it was this year. From industry talks and business advice, to live cookery demos and a wide exhibitor offering, ScotHot 2019 was a phenomenal two days of trading, networking and inspiration. A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to make it such a fantastic event. We know ScotHot 2021 will be just as exciting.’

www.scothot.co.uk