Bringing together a packed programme of talks from leading hospitality and tourism industry figures, cocktail competitions featuring leading bartenders, demonstrations from some of Scotland’s top chefs and the hotly anticipated Scottish Culinary Championships, ScotHot 2019 features more than 200 exhibitors from leading food, drink and hospitality businesses and producers.

With exhibitors from across the UK, as well as Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy and the United States, this year’s event features plenty of high profile brands, including Tetley, Fishers, Booker Group and Krupps. And in addition to the big brands, visitors can stop by the smaller producers to find out more about what makes them unique. From gin to chocolate and charcuterie, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s our pick of the best for 2019…

Isle of Skye Distillers

The first gin and vodka distillery on the island, Isle of Skye Distillers (pictured above) was founded by brothers Thomas and Alistair Wilson, who will be on hand at ScotHot to serve up their multi-award-winning spirits. From their small-batch distillery in Portree, Isle of Skye Distillers crafts Misty Isle Gin, Tommy’s Gin, a seasonal Mulled Christmas Gin, and Misty Isle Vodka. Every part of the production process, from foraging for local botanicals, right through to bottling and labelling, takes place on the island. Discover the Misty Isle perfect serve, learn the story of Tommy’s Gin and the Wilson brothers’ work to support veterans, and find out more about Isle of Skye Distillers’ dedicated gin school. Pay them a visit at stand number 4033. www.isleofskyedistillers.com

The New Chocolate Company

Founded in 2016 by husband-and-wife team Brian and Joanne Dick, The New Chocolate Company is dedicated to crafting bespoke chocolate products of the very highest quality. Based in Port Glasgow, the company uses natural ingredients, including dark chocolate made with 72% cocoa, to create wonderful flavours ranging from pistachio and lime to raspberry and saffron, and blood orange and passion fruit. Visit stand number 4584 to learn more about the chocolate club, chocolate making classes and bespoke hamper options and to sample their unique range. www.thenewchocolatecompany.co.uk

Rora Dairy

With provenance at its core, Rora Dairy’s artisan yogurt range is made on the farm at Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, using full-fat, non-homogenised milk. The range includes natural and natural set yoghurts, as well as a range of delicious flavours, including Scottish honey, raspberry, strawberry and blueberry. Only Scottish fruit and honey are used as flavourings, with very little added sugar. Gluten-free, the products are also free from genetically modified ingredients, artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners and preservatives. Stop by stand number 4484 and discover why Rora Dairy should be on your breakfast table. www.roradairy.co.uk

Great Glen Charcuterie

A family business established in 2003 by Jan Jacob and Anja Baak, Great Glen Charcuterie operates from the Old Butcher’s Shop in the small village of Roy Bridge in the Scottish Highlands. Supplying independent retailers and restaurants across the UK and abroad, the company uses sustainably sourced wild venison from the local area. Available whole and sliced in retail and catering packs, the range is perfect to use in sharing platters. Don’t miss the newly launched pure pork salami, a great Scottish alternative for imported Milano salami. Visit Great Glen Charcuterie at stand number 4719 and discover why their products have won so many great taste awards over the years. www.greatglencharcuterie.com

Bon Accord Soft Drinks

An iconic Scottish brand of the 20th century, Bon Accord Soft Drinks was first established in 1903 and over the last 100-odd years has remained a family business. With factories in Aberdeen and Arbroath, depots in Inverness and the central belt and a fleet of iconic lorries, Bon Accord delivererd soft drinks and cordials directly to homes all over Scotland. The famous glass bottles, which were collected and recycled by the lorries, were a familiar sight in homes and on street doorsteps for generations. Back after 16 years, Bon Accord Soft Drinks is still a family business only with a new generation at the helm. The new range of Scottish, carbonated soft drinks are sweetened with only natural ingredients including honey, organic coconut nectar and fruit juices. Sample these 100% naturally sweetened soft drinks at stand number 4490. www.bonaccordsoftdrinks.com

Taking place over two days at the SEC in Glasgow, from 13th – 14th March ScotHot 2019 is Scotland’s biggest trade event for the hospitality, tourism and food and drink sectors. Visit www.scothot.co.uk to register for free.