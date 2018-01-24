Scotland Food and Drink has announced the appointment of Dennis Overton as its new chairman. Taking up his new post from 1st April, Dennis (pictured above) replaces David Kilshaw who will retire as chairman after completion of his three-year term. One of the founding directors of the country’s farming, fishing, food and drink sector, Dennis has been on the board since 2007.

Speaking following the announcement, he said: ‘It has been a privilege to have been at the heart of Scotland Food and Drink’s journey over the last decade. It was a pioneering concept of leadership and collaboration between the industry, the government and its agencies and I am immensely proud of its success, which itself is down to the hard work of many people that I have worked with and across the sector.’

Dennis added: ‘Our food-and-drink industry has gone from static growth ten years ago to becoming the best-performing sector in Scotland’s economy.

‘David’s leadership has been central to that; he had a vision for a collaborative leadership body to forge a deep, cross-industry partnership and to drive a new era of growth.

‘We have seen that vision become a reality in recent years and we now have the strongest ever platform on which to build.

‘Our board and the industry itself owes David a debt of gratitude for his commitment not only over the last decade but in the many years leading up to the creation of the Scotland and Drink Partnership.’

