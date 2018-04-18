Scotland Food & Drink have accompanied nearly 20 producers from across the country to the Farm Shop & Deli Show and Food & Drink Expo 2018.

Currently taking place at the NEC in Birmingham, the two shows will see more than 30,000 visitors descend on the exhibition space over the two days from 16-18th April.

The ‘Scotland: A Land of Food and Drink‘ pavilion (pictured above) will showcase a diverse range of products including fish from Argyll, bakery from the Highlands, craft spirits from Tayside and meat from Fife, in addition to a variety of premium goods.

UK Market Development Director, Lucy Husband, said: ‘We are delighted to bring 19 Scottish suppliers down to this leading industry event.

‘Trade exhibitions are an important part of companies’ sales strategies and I am confident that the visitors, buyers and key decision makers will be impressed by what our exhibitors have to offer.’

As part of the pavilion, Scotland Food & Drink is working with Angus, Fife and Perth & Kinross Councils to bring 11 producers from the East of Scotland.

Perth & Kinross Council’s Graham Glover added: ‘It’s been fantastic to work on this event with Scotland Food & Drink and my colleagues from Angus and Fife Councils.

‘Cooperation like this allows us to make the most of our collective knowledge and resources to better help local companies to access new markets that are crucial to their future growth.’

Producers attending the exhibition over the two days include:

Aberfeldy Oatmeal; Afrodysia Beverage Group; Cairn o’Mohr Fruit Wines; Cobbs Bakery; Cullisse Highland Rapeseed Oil; Deliciously Dates; Esker Spirits; First Milk; Gin Bothy; Lindores Abbey Distillery; Luss Smokehouse; St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese; Strathearn Distillery; McIntosh of Strathmore; Summer Harvest Oils; Tay Spirits – Never 25; The Buffalo Farm; The Farmers Son; VC2 Brand – Boe Gin

www.scotlandfoodanddrink.org

www.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk

www.foodanddrinkexpo.co.uk