Scotland Food and Drink has announced individual grants of around £5,000 will be made available to promote Scottish produce. Local food and drink producers together with regional networks will be able to apply for the funding from next month.

Speaking at the Scotland Food & Drink annual conference last week, Rural Secretary Fergus Ewing said: ‘Scotland has some of the most diverse, instantly recognisable regionalised food and drink in the world. From Arbroath Smokies and Stornoway Black Pudding to Orkney cheese, Shetland Lamb and whiskies from across the country, the range is growing every day.

‘The success of those producers can help to bolster regional economies and ensures that local food and drink continues to be produced in the area in which it originates.’

The next Showcasing Regional Scotland event is scheduled for Tayside this coming May, with further fixtures in Highlands & Islands, the East and the North-East taking place throughout 2018/19.

Visit www.showcasing.scot for more information.

www.scotlandfoodanddrink.org