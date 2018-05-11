Scotland Food & Drink Awards Recognise Excellence in 2018
With over 40 individuals and operators in the running for the 15th annual CIS Excellence Awards later this month, it’s worth noting that more than 60 food and drink producers from across the country are also up for accolades of a different kind in the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards 2018.
Organised by Scotland Food & Drink and in partnership with The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) and headline sponsor Asda, the awards take place on Thursday 7th June at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC).
And in the meantime, why not join over 90 regional producers will be meeting buyers from across the country at Showcasing Tayside on Tuesday 29th May at Perth Concert Hall. Visit www.showcasingscotland.com to register.
See the table below to view the full shortlist, or visit: http://www.foodanddrink.scot/events/sfd-excellence-awards/category-finalists-2018.aspx
Tickets for the awards ceremony and dinner are priced at £125+VAT for Scotland Food & Drink members or £250+VAT for non-members. Shortlisted businesses are offered tickets at the discounted rate of £95+VAT.
THE SCOTLAND FOOD AND DRINK AWARDS 2018: THE SHORTLIST IN FULL
|SFDEA Finalists 2018
|Business Name
|Product
|Region
|Savouries & Accompaniments sponsored by Livingston James
|Heather Hills Farm
|Scottish Raspberry Jam
|Perthshire
|The Very Lovely Sauce Company
|Lemongrass Caramel Sauce
|Fife
|Your Piece Baking Company
|Handmade Beef Dripping Oatcakes
|Fife
|Spice Pots
|Spice Pots Goan Blend
|East Lothian
|Dairy sponsored by Willis Towers Watson
|Middleton of Rora Dairy Produce Ltd
|Scottish Heather Honey Yogurt
|Aberdeenshire
|Taste of Arran
|Arran Blue
|Isle of Arran
|St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company
|St Andrews Farmhouse Cheddar
|Fife
|Balvenie St. Ice Cream
|Balvenie St. Luxury Single Malt Whisky Ice Cream
|Moray
|Bakery sponsored by Scottish Bakers
|Aldi
|Specially Selected Belgian Chocolate Brownie 4 pack
|Scotland
|Aldi
|Specially Selected Orkney Caramel Shortbread
|Scotland
|Aldi
|Specially Selected Original Gingerbread
|Scotland
|Reids
|Raspberry & White Chocolate Shortbread
|Caithness
|Scotch Brand Product of the Year sponsored by Quality Meat Scotland
|The Farmers Son
|Farmers Son Black Pudding
|Fife
|PR DUFF LTD (T/A MACDUFF 1890)
|MACDUFF 1890 Native Breed Body (Scotch Beef PGI)
|North Lanarkshire
|Allarburn Farm Shop
|Allarburn Farm Shop Home Made Wagyu Steak Pie
|Morayshire
|Big beefys Biltong
|Chilli and Honey mustard Snack packs
|Aberdeenshire
|Meat sponsored by
|The Farmers Son
|The Farmers Son Black Pudding
|Fife
|Aldi
|Specially Selected Smoked Venison
|West Lothian
|Simon Howie Foods
|Wee Black Pudding
|Perthshire
|East Coast Cured
|Porcini & Truffle Salami
|City of Edinburgh
|Fish & Seafood sponsored by D R Newitt
|Loch Fyne Oysters Ltd
|Bradan Rost
|Argyll
|Loch Fyne Oysters Ltd
|Bradan Orach
|Argyll
|Fishbox Ltd
|Fishbox Subscription Box
|Highland
|Salar Smokehouse ltd.
|Flaky Smoked Salmon
|Isle of South Uist
|Confectionery, Drinks & Snacking sponsored by New Town Partnership
|Cocoa Ooze Chocolates
|Liquorice & Black Pepper Bar
|Aberdeen
|The Drinks Bakery
|Drinks Biscuits – Mature Cheddar, Smoked Chilli & Almond
|Edinburgh
|Bon Accord Soft Drinks
|Ginger Beer
|Edinburgh
|Meatsnacks Group Ltd
|Speyside Smokehouse Salmon Jerky
|Moray
|Brewing sponsored by McLaren Packaging
|Swannay Brewery
|Barrel Aged Orkney Porter (Arran Edition)
|Orkney
|Born in the Borders
|Liquid Velvet
|Scottish Borders
|Fierce Beer
|Very Big Moose
|Aberdeen
|six°north
|Foraged and Found
|Aberdeenshire
|Distilling sponsored by Invest in Perth
|Isle of Harris Distillers Ltd.
|Isle of Harris Gin
|Western Isles
|Ian Macleod Distillers (Tamdhu)
|Tamdhu Batch Strength 002 Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky
|Speyside
|Isle of Skye Distillers
|Misty Isle Gin
|Isle of Skye
|Beinn an Tuirc Distillers Limited
|Kintyre Botanical Gin
|Argyll
|Foodservice Product of the Year
|The Scottish Salmon Company
|Native Hebridean Farmed Salmon
|Lothians
|Taste of Arran
|Arran Dairies Raspberry Ripple Ice Cream
|Isle of Arran
|Border Biscuits
|Border Biscuits Cafe Bakes
|Lanarkshire
|Salar Smokehouse ltd.
|Flaky Smoked Salmon
|Outer Hebrides
|Healthy Choice sponsored by The Rowett Institute
|Graham’s The Family Dairy
|Graham’s The Family Dairy Vanilla Quark
|Stirlingshire
|Hungry Squirrel
|ABC Crunchy Mix Nut Butter
|Aberdeen City
|Rebel Chocolate
|Colombian Milk Chocolate
|Strathclyde
|Lidl
|Scottish Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Rapeseed Oil
|London
|Own Label Product of the Year sponsored by The Grocer
|Aldi
|Specially Selected Shortbread Rounds- Lemon
|Scotland
|Aldi
|Specially Selected Scottish Oatcake Bites- Lockerbie Cheddar
|Scotland
|Aldi
|Specially Selected Caramel Pecan Slices
|Scotland
|Brew Toon
|Northern Sinner | Brew Toon Craft Beer
|Aberdeenshire
|Primary Producer of the Year sponsored by SRUC
|Loch Fyne Oysters Ltd
|Argyll
|Chesters
|Scottish Borders
|Barra Bronzes
|Aberdeenshire
|Scottish Sourcing sponsored by The Food and Drink Hub
|Ballintaggart Farm
|Perthshire
|The Whitehouse Restaurant Lochaline
|Argyll
|NorthLink Ferries
|Aberdeen
|Hickory
|East Lothian
|Brand Success of the Year sponsored by Palletforce
|Plant and Grow Ltd
|Edinburgh
|Border Biscuits Ltd
|South Lanarkshire
|Tomatin Distillery Co Ltd
|Inverness-shire
|Export Business of the Year sponsored by Dentons
|Tilly Confectionery Ltd
|Lothians
|Loch Fyne Oysters Ltd
|Argyll
|Scottish Salmon Company
|Edinburgh
|Success through Partnership sponsored by SAOS
|Strathmore Foods Ltd
|Angus
|Quality Pork Ltd
|Aberdeenshire
|We Hae Meat
|South Ayrshire
|Environmental Sustainability sponsored by Zero Waste Scotland
|Farne Salmon and Trout Ltd
|Berwickshire
|The Bay Fish & Chips
|Aberdeenshire
|Hickory
|East Lothian
|Investing in Skills sponsored by Skills Development Scotland
|Joseph Robertson
|Aberdeenshire
|Duncan Farms
|Aberdeen City
|Young Talent sponsored by FDF Scotland
|Finlay James Macdonald – Chocolates of Glenshiel
|Highland
|Kirsty George – Luss Smokehouse
|Argyll & Bute
|Lauren Leisk – Fodilicious Limited
|West Lothian
|Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Johnston Carmichael
|Dear Green Coffee Roasters (Dear Green Ltd)
|Glasgow
|Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd
|West Lothian
|Mimi’s Bakehouse
|Edinburgh
|Innovation sponsored Sodexo
|peel Tech Ltd
|Perthshire
|Paterson Arran Ltd
|West Lothian
|The Start-Up Drinks Lab
|Inverclyde
|Duncan Farms
|Aberdeenshire
