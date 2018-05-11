With over 40 individuals and operators in the running for the 15th annual CIS Excellence Awards later this month, it’s worth noting that more than 60 food and drink producers from across the country are also up for accolades of a different kind in the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards 2018.

Organised by Scotland Food & Drink and in partnership with The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) and headline sponsor Asda, the awards take place on Thursday 7th June at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC).

And in the meantime, why not join over 90 regional producers will be meeting buyers from across the country at Showcasing Tayside on Tuesday 29th May at Perth Concert Hall. Visit www.showcasingscotland.com to register.

See the table below to view the full shortlist, or visit: http://www.foodanddrink.scot/events/sfd-excellence-awards/category-finalists-2018.aspx

Tickets for the awards ceremony and dinner are priced at £125+VAT for Scotland Food & Drink members or £250+VAT for non-members. Shortlisted businesses are offered tickets at the discounted rate of £95+VAT.

