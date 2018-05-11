Catering Scotland

Scotland Food & Drink Awards Recognise Excellence in 2018

May 11
09:24 2018
With over 40 individuals and operators in the running for the 15th annual CIS Excellence Awards later this month, it’s worth noting that more than 60 food and drink producers from across the country are also up for accolades of a different kind in the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards 2018.

Organised by Scotland Food & Drink and in partnership with The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) and headline sponsor Asda, the awards take place on Thursday 7th June at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC).

And in the meantime, why not join over 90 regional producers will be meeting buyers from across the country at Showcasing Tayside on Tuesday 29th May at Perth Concert Hall. Visit www.showcasingscotland.com to register.

See the table below to view the full shortlist, or visit: http://www.foodanddrink.scot/events/sfd-excellence-awards/category-finalists-2018.aspx

Tickets for the awards ceremony and dinner are priced at £125+VAT for Scotland Food & Drink members or £250+VAT for non-members. Shortlisted businesses are offered tickets at the discounted rate of £95+VAT.

THE SCOTLAND FOOD AND DRINK AWARDS 2018: THE SHORTLIST IN FULL

SFDEA Finalists 2018  
Business Name Product Region
Savouries & Accompaniments sponsored by Livingston James

 

  
Heather Hills Farm Scottish Raspberry Jam Perthshire
The Very Lovely Sauce Company Lemongrass Caramel Sauce Fife
Your Piece Baking Company Handmade Beef Dripping Oatcakes Fife
Spice Pots Spice Pots Goan Blend East Lothian
Dairy sponsored by Willis Towers Watson

 

  
Middleton of Rora Dairy Produce Ltd Scottish Heather Honey Yogurt Aberdeenshire
Taste of Arran Arran Blue Isle of Arran
St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company St Andrews Farmhouse Cheddar Fife
Balvenie St. Ice Cream Balvenie St. Luxury Single Malt Whisky Ice Cream Moray
Bakery sponsored by Scottish Bakers

 

  
Aldi Specially Selected Belgian Chocolate Brownie 4 pack Scotland
Aldi Specially Selected Orkney Caramel Shortbread Scotland
Aldi Specially Selected Original Gingerbread Scotland
Reids Raspberry & White Chocolate Shortbread Caithness
Scotch Brand Product of the Year sponsored by Quality Meat Scotland

 

  
The Farmers Son Farmers Son Black Pudding Fife
PR DUFF LTD (T/A MACDUFF 1890) MACDUFF 1890 Native Breed Body (Scotch Beef PGI) North Lanarkshire
Allarburn Farm Shop Allarburn Farm Shop Home Made Wagyu Steak Pie Morayshire
Big beefys Biltong Chilli and Honey mustard Snack packs Aberdeenshire
Meat sponsored by

 

  
The Farmers Son The Farmers Son Black Pudding Fife
Aldi Specially Selected Smoked Venison West Lothian
Simon Howie Foods Wee Black Pudding Perthshire
East Coast Cured Porcini & Truffle Salami City of Edinburgh
Fish & Seafood sponsored by D R Newitt

 

  
Loch Fyne Oysters Ltd Bradan Rost Argyll
Loch Fyne Oysters Ltd Bradan Orach Argyll
Fishbox Ltd Fishbox Subscription Box Highland
Salar Smokehouse ltd. Flaky Smoked Salmon Isle of South Uist
Confectionery, Drinks & Snacking sponsored by New Town Partnership  
Cocoa Ooze Chocolates Liquorice & Black Pepper Bar Aberdeen
The Drinks Bakery Drinks Biscuits – Mature Cheddar, Smoked Chilli & Almond Edinburgh
Bon Accord Soft Drinks Ginger Beer Edinburgh
Meatsnacks Group Ltd Speyside Smokehouse Salmon Jerky Moray
Brewing sponsored by McLaren Packaging

 

  
Swannay Brewery Barrel Aged Orkney Porter (Arran Edition) Orkney
Born in the Borders Liquid Velvet Scottish Borders
Fierce Beer Very Big Moose Aberdeen
six°north Foraged and Found Aberdeenshire
Distilling sponsored by Invest in Perth

 

  
Isle of Harris Distillers Ltd. Isle of Harris Gin Western Isles
Ian Macleod Distillers (Tamdhu) Tamdhu Batch Strength 002 Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky Speyside
Isle of Skye Distillers Misty Isle Gin Isle of Skye
Beinn an Tuirc Distillers Limited Kintyre Botanical Gin Argyll
Foodservice Product of the Year

 

  
The Scottish Salmon Company Native Hebridean Farmed Salmon Lothians
Taste of Arran Arran Dairies Raspberry Ripple Ice Cream Isle of Arran
Border Biscuits Border Biscuits Cafe Bakes Lanarkshire
Salar Smokehouse ltd. Flaky Smoked Salmon Outer Hebrides
Healthy Choice sponsored by The Rowett Institute

 

  
Graham’s The Family Dairy Graham’s The Family Dairy Vanilla Quark Stirlingshire
Hungry Squirrel ABC Crunchy Mix Nut Butter Aberdeen City
Rebel Chocolate Colombian Milk Chocolate Strathclyde
Lidl Scottish Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Rapeseed Oil London
Own Label Product of the Year sponsored by The Grocer

 

  
Aldi Specially Selected Shortbread Rounds- Lemon Scotland
Aldi Specially Selected Scottish Oatcake Bites- Lockerbie Cheddar Scotland
Aldi Specially Selected Caramel Pecan Slices Scotland
Brew Toon Northern Sinner | Brew Toon Craft Beer Aberdeenshire
Primary Producer of the Year sponsored by SRUC

 

  
Loch Fyne Oysters Ltd Argyll
Chesters Scottish Borders
Barra Bronzes Aberdeenshire
Scottish Sourcing sponsored by The Food and Drink Hub  
Ballintaggart Farm Perthshire
The Whitehouse Restaurant Lochaline Argyll
NorthLink Ferries Aberdeen
Hickory East Lothian
Brand Success of the Year sponsored by Palletforce  
Plant and Grow Ltd Edinburgh
Border Biscuits Ltd South Lanarkshire
Tomatin Distillery Co Ltd Inverness-shire
Export Business of the Year sponsored by Dentons

 

  
Tilly Confectionery Ltd Lothians
Loch Fyne Oysters Ltd Argyll
Scottish Salmon Company Edinburgh
Success through Partnership sponsored by SAOS

 

  
Strathmore Foods Ltd Angus
Quality Pork Ltd Aberdeenshire
We Hae Meat South Ayrshire
Environmental Sustainability sponsored by Zero Waste Scotland  
Farne Salmon and Trout Ltd Berwickshire
The Bay Fish & Chips Aberdeenshire
Hickory East Lothian
Investing in Skills sponsored by Skills Development Scotland

 

  
Joseph Robertson Aberdeenshire
Duncan Farms Aberdeen City
Young Talent sponsored by FDF Scotland

 

  
Finlay James Macdonald – Chocolates of Glenshiel Highland
Kirsty George – Luss Smokehouse Argyll & Bute
Lauren Leisk – Fodilicious Limited West Lothian
Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Johnston Carmichael  
Dear Green Coffee Roasters (Dear Green Ltd) Glasgow
Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd West Lothian
Mimi’s Bakehouse Edinburgh
Innovation sponsored Sodexo

 

  
peel Tech Ltd Perthshire
Paterson Arran Ltd West Lothian
The Start-Up Drinks Lab Inverclyde
Duncan Farms Aberdeenshire

 

CIS Excellence Award sponsorscis excellence awards 2018Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards 2018
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

