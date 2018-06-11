The winners of this year’s Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards were announced last week at a ceremony hosted by Simon Rimmer at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC).

Among the 26 accolades handed out, special recognition was reserved for Product of the Year (Isle of Harris Gin), Business of the Year (Border Biscuits, pictured left) and Outstanding Contribution (Jim Mclaren, Quality Meat Scotland, pictured above).

Recognised by both trade and consumers as an accolade of the highest quality, the awards are organised by Scotland Food & Drink and run in partnership with The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

James Withers, Chief Executive of Scotland Food & Drink, said: ‘Scotland is home to some of the most innovative producers and these awards give us the chance to celebrate just a few of them. We have a fantastic mix of world-class businesses as well as a new generation of entrepreneurs coming through.’

For the full list of winners, visit www.foodanddrink.scot/events/sfd-excellence-awards.aspx